Europe Registers Twofold Increase in Temperatures Compared With Global Average - WMO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) Temperatures in Europe have more than doubled in the past 30 years compared with the global average, showing the highest increase of any continent, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said on Wednesday.

"Temperatures in Europe have increased at more than twice the global average over the past 30 years - the highest of any continent in the world," the organization said, adding that extreme heat, wildfires, floods, and other impacts of climate change will further affect societies, economies, and ecosystems.

Between 1991 and 2021, temperatures in Europe increased significantly, averaging 0.5 degrees Celsius per decade. As a result, glaciers in the Alps lost 30 meters (98 feet) of ice thickness between 1997 and 2021, the statement read.

At the same time, EU greenhouse gas emissions fell by 31% between 1990 and 2020, with the net reduction target being 55% by 2030, the organization said.

Climate change will still have a negative impact on the health of people in European countries, the WMO warned.

"European people's health is impacted by climate change in a myriad of ways, including death and illness from increasingly frequent extreme weather events (heatwaves), increases in zoonoses and food-, water- and vector-borne diseases, and mental health issues," the statement added.

According to the organization, weather, climate, and water-related disasters are also expected to increase in the future.