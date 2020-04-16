Europe remains 'in the eye' of coronavirus storm: WHO

The World Health Organization's European office said Thursday that despite some "optimistic signs" in some of the countries worst hit by the new coronavirus, the number of cases was rising and approaching one million in the continent alone

"We remain in the eye of the storm," WHO regional director for Europe, Hans Kluge, told a news conference, urging countries to put adequate controls in place before easing lockdown restrictions.