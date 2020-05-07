UrduPoint.com
Europe Reports 45% Of Global COVID-19 Cases, 60% Of Deaths - WHO Regional Director

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 03:57 PM

Europe Reports 45% of Global COVID-19 Cases, 60% of Deaths - WHO Regional Director

Europe has registered 45 percent of the total number of global COVID-19 cases and the region accounts for 60 percent of the worldwide deaths resulting from complications due to the disease, the World Health Organization's Regional Director for Europe Hans Henri P. Kluge said on Thursday

"With a total of 1.6 million cases and almost 150,000 deaths, the European region accounts for 45 percent of cases and 60 percent of global deaths associated with COVID-19," Kluge said during a virtual press briefing.

He added that while the daily rise in positive tests for COVID-19 in the European region as a whole has declined since April 12, the WHO is concerned by the continued rise of cases in the eastern part of the region.

"The situation in the eastern part of the region remains a concern, Belarus, Kazakhstan, the Russian Federation and Ukraine have seen increases in new cases over the past week," Kluge said.

Since the start of the outbreak, the WHO's Regional Office in Europe has conducted more than 60 missions to help countries contain the outbreak. Most recently, WHO personnel arrived in Tajikistan to provide assistance, Kluge remarked.

Spain, Italy and the United Kingdom have registered over 39 percent of the total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the European region since the start of the outbreak, according to figures published by the WHO.

