Europe Resumes Coal Imports From Russia Due to Cold Weather, Expensive Gas - Novak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) The increase in gas prices due to cold weather in Europe and Asia has led to an increase in their coal exports from Russia, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said, speaking at the Gaidar Forum.

"You talked about coal generation, which is already a thing of the past.

The events of recent days and months, when cold temperatures, an increase in gas prices in the Asia-Pacific region due to a shortage of resources in a cold period ... What has it led to? They started to load coal power plants. Exports of coal, even from Russia, has now grown sharply," Novak said.

"And while it was previously unprofitable for us to supply it to Europe, now coal supplies to Europe have resumed. These days, weeks of cold temperatures," he continued.

Novak noted that hydrocarbon prices must be competitive, otherwise they will have to compete with renewable energy sources.