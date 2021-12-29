UrduPoint.com

Europe Rights Court Asks Russia To Suspend Memorial Shutdown

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 29, 2021 | 09:48 PM

Europe rights court asks Russia to suspend Memorial shutdown

The European Court of Human Rights on Wednesday urged Russia to suspend its decision to shut down prominent rights group Memorial

Strasbourg, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :The European Court of Human Rights on Wednesday urged Russia to suspend its decision to shut down prominent rights group Memorial.

The court based in Strasbourg, France, said it had been asked by Memorial to fast-track a procedure against the closure, and now needed Moscow to halt the implementation of the decision while it examined Memorial's case.

Last month, rights body the Council of Europe, also based in Strasbourg, had said that closing down Memorial would deal a "devastating blow" to civil society which it said was "an essential pillar of any democracy".

