Europe Riled, But Plans Cool-headed Response To Trump's Tariffs
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2025 | 10:10 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) European politicians and a German industry group criticised US tariffs announced by President Donald Trump on Wednesday but said they were aiming for a cool-headed response.
London said that it hoped an economic deal it is trying to strike with the United States will eventually "mitigate" the impact of the 10-percent tariff Trump was imposing on the UK.
Any action by the European Union -- which is targeted with a 20-percent tariff rate -- "should be proportionate, aimed at defending the interests of our businesses, workers and citizens," said Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin.
EU chief Ursula von der Leyen was expected to give a reaction on behalf of the European Commission -- which handles trade issues for all 27 countries in the European Union -- around 0300 GMT on Thursday, during a visit she was making to Uzbekistan.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Wednesday called the new US tariffs on the EU "wrong".
She said the bloc will do all it can "to work for a deal with the United States, aiming to prevent a trade war that would inevitably weaken the West in favour of other global actors".
Meloni's foreign minister, Antonio Tajani, wrote on X that he would meet with EU trade chief Maros Sefcovic in Brussels on Thursday, and the response must be "based on a pragmatic approach, based on dialogue".
