Open Menu

Europe Riled, But Plans Cool-headed Response To Trump's Tariffs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2025 | 10:10 AM

Europe riled, but plans cool-headed response to Trump's tariffs

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) European politicians and a German industry group criticised US tariffs announced by President Donald Trump on Wednesday but said they were aiming for a cool-headed response.

London said that it hoped an economic deal it is trying to strike with the United States will eventually "mitigate" the impact of the 10-percent tariff Trump was imposing on the UK.

Any action by the European Union -- which is targeted with a 20-percent tariff rate -- "should be proportionate, aimed at defending the interests of our businesses, workers and citizens," said Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin.

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen was expected to give a reaction on behalf of the European Commission -- which handles trade issues for all 27 countries in the European Union -- around 0300 GMT on Thursday, during a visit she was making to Uzbekistan.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Wednesday called the new US tariffs on the EU "wrong".

She said the bloc will do all it can "to work for a deal with the United States, aiming to prevent a trade war that would inevitably weaken the West in favour of other global actors".

Meloni's foreign minister, Antonio Tajani, wrote on X that he would meet with EU trade chief Maros Sefcovic in Brussels on Thursday, and the response must be "based on a pragmatic approach, based on dialogue".

Recent Stories

UN expresses concern over human toll resulting fro ..

UN expresses concern over human toll resulting from intensified hostilities in G ..

16 minutes ago
 Korea's foreign reserves rebound from 5-yr low in ..

Korea's foreign reserves rebound from 5-yr low in March

31 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2025

51 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2025

2 hours ago
 'All lines crossed in Gaza': UNRWA Commissioner-Ge ..

'All lines crossed in Gaza': UNRWA Commissioner-General

9 hours ago
 Dozens of Palestinian martyred, wounded in Israeli ..

Dozens of Palestinian martyred, wounded in Israeli bombing of Gaza Strip

9 hours ago
Austria taking preventive measures to counter risk ..

Austria taking preventive measures to counter risk of foot-and-mouth disease

10 hours ago
 India brands Kasturi Cotton to compete in world ma ..

India brands Kasturi Cotton to compete in world markets

12 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Reserve Forces Command ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Reserve Forces Command in Abu Dhabi

14 hours ago
 Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2025 records AED half bil ..

Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2025 records AED half billion in sales

15 hours ago
 UAE President receives phone call from Iranian Pre ..

UAE President receives phone call from Iranian President to exchange Eid Al-Fitr ..

16 hours ago
 Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 2,886

Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 2,886

16 hours ago

More Stories From World