UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Europe-Russia Delay Mission To Find Life On Mars

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 10:59 PM

Europe-Russia delay mission to find life on Mars

A joint Russian-European expedition to find life on Mars has been postponed for two years, the Russian and European space agencies said Thursday, citing the novel coronavirus and multiple technical issues

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :A joint Russian-European expedition to find life on Mars has been postponed for two years, the Russian and European space agencies said Thursday, citing the novel coronavirus and multiple technical issues.

The unmanned ExoMars, whose mission is to land a robot on the Red Planet to seek out signs of life, was scheduled to launch later this year after experiencing several delays. But even that has proved too difficult.

"We have made a difficult but well-weighed decision to postpone the launch to 2022," said Dmitry Rogozin, head of Russia's Roscosmos agency.

Officials at the European and Russian spaces agencies said they agreed to delay the mission until August or September 2022 to carry out further tests.

Following recommendations by European and Russian inspectors, "ExoMars experts concluded that the tests necessary to make all the components of the spacecraft fit for the Mars adventure need more time to complete," the statement said.

European Space Agency director general Jan Worner said both sides wanted to be "100 percent" sure of a successful mission.

Related Topics

Russia Robot August September All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE leaders send condolences to King of Bahrain on ..

30 minutes ago

Exports through Abu Dhabi ports up 7.7 pct to AED ..

30 minutes ago

45 minutes ago

UAE condemns attack on Iraqi military base

1 hour ago

Govt committed to promote quality education

1 minute ago

Moscow Refutes Reports About Plans to Send Troops ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.