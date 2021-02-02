UrduPoint.com
Europe, Russia Doing Utmost To Ensure Safe Landing For Joint ExoMars Mission - ESA Chief

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 03:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) The European Space Agency (ESA) and Russian space corporation Roscosmos are doing the utmost to ensure the safe landing of the joint ExoMars mission, as the atmosphere of Mars is not dense enough for a landing with only a parachute, outgoing ESA Director General Jan Woerner told Sputnik in an interview.

"There are more failed landings on Mars than successful landings. One has to understand that Mars has a unique atmosphere, it is not dense enough just to land with the parachute. We have a heat shield, a parachute, the engines to have the final deceleration, so it is really complicated to land on Mars and we are doing whatever we can to make a safe landing next year," Woerner said.

The ExoMars mission has faced delays over the failure of tests of the parachutes needed for the landing. The final tests of the parachute system for the mission are scheduled for May 2021 in Sweden, Rene Pischel, the head of the ESA Permanent Mission in Russia, told Sputnik in November.

The launch of the ExoMars mission is scheduled for the period between September 20 and October 1 of 2022 on a Proton-M carrier rocket from Russia's Baikonur space field. The mission itself consists of a European flight module and a Russian landing module, which will include a Russian lander named Kazachok and a European rover named Rosalind Franklin. If the launch window remains unchanged, they are expected to land on Mars on June 10, 2023.

