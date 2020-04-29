Europe, Russia Fully Interested in Dialogue, Cooperation - Senior EU Parliament Official

UrduPoint.com
ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The European Union and Russia are fully interested in maintaining dialogue and cooperation, not merely because of their geographical proximity but also due to the economic ties and Russia's role in international politics, Fabio Massimo Castaldo, a vice-president of the European Parliament and prominent member of the Italian Five Star Movement, has told Sputnik.

"I am still convinced that the EU and Russia are fully and completely interested in cooperation, and not only because of their geographical proximity. From a commercial point of view, we are interdependent with Russia, which is the fourth largest trading partner of the EU, while the EU has been the largest partner of Moscow. In addition, many international issues that are important for the EU cannot be addressed without taking into account Russia's role," Massimo Castaldo said.

According to the politician, at present, the United States is increasingly challenging the global multilateral order, while China is following its own strategic agenda both in the short and long term prospect. Thus, it is fundamentally important for the European Union to return to mutually beneficial dialogue and cooperation with Russia under these conditions.

As a result of the events in Ukraine and Crimea's reunification with Russia, followed by mutual sanctions, the Russia-EU relations have been aggravated in recent years, and a strategic bilateral partnership that could have led to a new global agreement based on common values and interests was interrupted, the politician said.

"This has led to the situation in which the Russian leadership began to prioritize bilateral relations with individual states, rather than relations with the EU, as with a single entity," the politician added.

Relations between Russia and the EU deteriorated after the bloc imposed sanctions against Moscow in the wake of the conflict in eastern Ukraine and the successful referendum on Crimea's reunification with Russia in 2014. Western countries and Kiev have not recognized the vote's legitimacy and accused Moscow of meddling in Ukraine's affairs. Russia, in turn, has denied any interference claims, insisted that the referendum was carried out in line with international law and retaliated by an import phase-out and counter-sanctions.

