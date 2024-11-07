Europe Seeks Footing As Trump Storms Back To Power
Faizan Hashmi Published November 07, 2024 | 12:50 PM
Budapest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) European leaders converge on Budapest Thursday for two days of high-level talks that will seek to rise to the challenges posed by Donald Trump's return to the White House -- but also risk exposing the continent's fault lines.
The leaders of the European Union will be joined by others from the United Kingdom to Turkey, as well as NATO chief Mark Rutte and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, for Thursday's meeting of the European Political Community.
On the agenda: Europe's security challenges, chief among them Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as well as conflict in the middle East, migration, global trade and economic security -- issues all thrown into sharp relief by the prospect of a disruptive second Trump presidency.
"The Europeans really have a knife at their throat," said political analyst Sebastien Maillard, of the Jacques Delors Institute. "The election result forces the EU to open its eyes. Maybe it's in situations like these that things can actually happen."
Most urgent among the threats posed by Trump's return are the fear he could upend European security and pull the plug on support for Ukraine, while simultaneously unleashing a trade war with steep tariffs on European goods.
Thursday's talks lead immediately into an EU leaders' summit on Friday focused on addressing the risk of Europe's economy falling dangerously behind major rivals the United States and China -- highlighted in a key report by former Italian leader Mario Draghi.
But whether the continent's leaders are ready to come together around common priorities -- such as vitally needed new funding tools for defence and economic innovation, both seen as critical to ensuring European sovereignty -- remains to be seen.
"I don't think they really prepared for this," said Guntram Wolff of the Bruegel think tank. "There is no fully discussed plan on what to do now -- at the EU level, but also at the Franco-German level."
Powerhouse Germany is in the throes of a standoff that has torpedoed the coalition of Chancellor Olaf Scholz, while in France President Emmanuel Macron is limping into the final years of his presidency weakened by a protracted political crisis at home.
"Without those two, the rest will find it extremely difficult to really advance on anything," Wolff predicted.
- 'Make Europe Great Again' -
Add the fact this week's meetings will be hosted by Hungary's hard-right leader Viktor Orban -- a Trump ally who enthusiastically cheered his re-election, as did Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan -- and the chances of a united European message towards the United States look ever slimmer.
The highest-profile among a rising cohort of nationalist European politicians friendly to Trump, Orban even styled the motto for the Hungarian EU presidency -- "Make Europe Great Again" -- on Trump's rallying cry.
On paper, a leaders' dinner on Thursday will be devoted to the issue of transatlantic relations.
"There could be a kind of anodyne statement of congratulations, on willingness to work with the new administration," predicted Ian Lesser, vice president at the German Marshall Fund of the United States think tank.
Beyond that, he said, "it will be very difficult for European leaders to produce a coherent reaction."
Instead, Lesser expected there to be a "considerable divergence of view" on display among the leaders in Budapest -- perhaps presaging the shape of things to come when it comes to Europe-US relations.
Although American presidents are "going to have to talk to France and Germany," he noted Trump feels more "affinity" with the likes of Orban or Slovakia's Robert Fico -- who has rallied behind his vow to swiftly end the war in Ukraine, even if it implies tough concessions from Kyiv.
And once in power, he expects a new Trump administration will have "every incentive... to engage very closely with leaders they feel are congenial and to hold at arm's length those that they don't value in the same way."
Recent Stories
Safety of Chinese, projects govt’s top priority: Mohsin Naqvi
Sugar price reduced by Rs13 per kilogram
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 November 2024
Trump's climate denial and green rollbacks poised to fuel warming
China congratulates Trump on election victory
Republicans hope Trump sweep will give party full power in Congress
Poetic symposium held in connection with Iqbal Day
'I’m going to stop the wars’ – Trump says after remarkable win as US presi ..
Two killed, two injured in Nushki firing
As Musk's big Trump bet pays off, US government faces 'hardcore' reform
Football: UEFA Europa League results
More Stories From World
-
Musiala gets Bayern back on Champions League track against Benfica1 minute ago
-
Obama congratulates Trump on election win over Harris1 minute ago
-
Having weathered Trump's first term, UN braces for more turmoil1 minute ago
-
Hurricane Rafael triggers nationwide blackout in Cuba1 minute ago
-
Calhanoglu fires Inter to Champions League win over angered Arsenal1 minute ago
-
Rural vote helps thrust Trump back to presidency2 minutes ago
-
Harris gives defiant concession after stunning Trump win2 minutes ago
-
Australia has 'confidence' AUKUS deal survives under Trump2 minutes ago
-
Russia pursues 'multipolar' vision with Africa talks2 minutes ago
-
Hurricane Rafael triggers nationwide blackout in Cuba12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan urges world community to save UN agency for Palestinian refugees from Israel's 'illegal' ba ..12 minutes ago
-
CIIE 2024: global firms double down on green and smart mobility22 minutes ago