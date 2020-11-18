UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Europe Sees First Dip In Covid-19 Cases In Months, But Deaths Up: WHO

Umer Jamshaid 26 seconds ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 04:28 PM

Europe sees first dip in Covid-19 cases in months, but deaths up: WHO

The number of new Covid-19 cases declined last week for the first time in over three months, but deaths in the region continued to climb, WHO data showed Wednesday

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :The number of new Covid-19 cases declined last week for the first time in over three months, but deaths in the region continued to climb, WHO data showed Wednesday.

In total, nearly four million cases of the novel coronavirus were registered worldwide during the week ending Sunday, and almost 60,000 people died from the disease during the same period, the World Health Organization said.

Europe, which on Tuesday saw its total number of coronavirus infections climb past 15 million, remained the hardest-hit region.

Last week it accounted for 46 percent of the new global cases and 49 percent of the deaths, the UN health agency's weekly epidemiological update showed.

With 1.84 million new cases registered, the caseload across the region remained staggeringly high, but WHO noted that "in the past week, for the first time in over three months, the region observed a decline of 10 percent in weekly cases." At the same time though, more than 29,000 new Covid-19 deaths were registered across Europe -- an 18 percent jump from the previous week, it said.

The WHO data showed that Austria reported the sharpest increase in new cases on the continent last week, marking a 30 percent hike from the previous week.

The Americas, which is the second worst-hit region, meanwhile continued to show surging numbers of cases and a hike in deaths from the novel coronavirus.

Case numbers across the region grew by over 40 percent, with more than 1.45 million new cases registered, and deaths were up by 11 percent, with over 19,100 new fatalities during the seven-day period.

More than one million of the new cases were seen in the United States, which has counted nearly 11 million cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

The only region that saw a decline in the number of new cases and deaths last week was Southeast Asia, WHO said.

Worldwide, more than 1.3 million people have died of Covid-19 and over 55 million have been infected with the virus since it first surfaced in China late last year, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP.

Related Topics

World United Nations Europe China Died Same Austria United States Sunday From Asia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

AIOU Vice Chancellor calls on CJ Shariat Court

24 seconds ago

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

25 seconds ago

Mother, son shot dead in bajaur

29 seconds ago

215 criminals held, looted items worth millions of ..

2 minutes ago

850 people facilitated at free medical camp by Sin ..

2 minutes ago

PESCO notifies power suspension

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.