Europe Sees Russia, China as Partners, But Also as Competitors - German Foreign Minister

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) Europe needs Russia and China as partners, but at the same time sees them as competition to the "European model," German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Thursday.

"In the next few months we would like to make progress on carrying out the actual European policy on such countries as China and Russia.

The countries that we need as partners, but that are at the same time competitors to our European model," Maas said at the conference in the Friedrich Ebert Foundation.

According to the minister, Russia often "uses in a military sense the vacuum" created by the United States pulling back from the areas where "European security and interests are particularly vulnerable."