Europe Sends Medical Gear To Iran Through First Sanction-bypass Deal: Berlin

Faizan Hashmi 43 seconds ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 02:14 PM

Europe sends medical gear to Iran through first sanction-bypass deal: Berlin

European nations have delivered medical goods to Iran in the first transaction under the Instex mechanism set up to evade American sanctions on Tehran, the German foreign ministry said Tuesday

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :European nations have delivered medical goods to Iran in the first transaction under the Instex mechanism set up to evade American sanctions on Tehran, the German foreign ministry said Tuesday.

"France, Germany and the United Kingdom confirm that INSTEX has successfully concluded its first transaction, facilitating the export of medical goods from Europe to Iran. These goods are now in Iran," the ministry said in a statement.

