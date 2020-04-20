UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Europe Should Fulfill Its Obligations On Nuclear Agreement, INSTEX Not Enough - Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 17 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 02:09 PM

Europe Should Fulfill Its Obligations on Nuclear Agreement, INSTEX Not Enough - Spokesman

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi has said that the European countries should fulfill its obligations on the nuclear deal, as cooperation between the EU and Tehran via the INSTEX financial tool does not meet all of the country's needs

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi has said that the European countries should fulfill its obligations on the nuclear deal, as cooperation between the EU and Tehran via the INSTEX financial tool does not meet all of the country's needs.

"[INSTEX] is not enough, they [Europe] should completely fulfill their commitments on the nuclear agreement," Mousavi said at a press conference on Monday.

In early April, Tehran welcomed the first transaction made by France, Germany and the United Kingdom within the INSTEX mechanism, which allows countries to bypass sanctions of the United States and continue trade with Iran. The transaction was a payment for medical goods from Europe to Iran amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Iran, the INSTEX was not an obligation for the European signatories of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), but a tool to fulfill the nuclear deal after the US withdrawal.

The JCPOA was signed in 2015 by Iran, China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union. In 2018, the US unilaterally withdrew and reimpose sanctions on Tehran. A year later, Iran began steadily dropping its own nuclear commitments unless the other signatories attempt to save the accord by facilitating trade with Tehran. As a response to the US withdrawal, Iran also abandoned all obligations in full on January 5.

Related Topics

Iran Russia Europe China Nuclear France European Union Germany Tehran United Kingdom United States January April 2015 2018 All From Agreement Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mehwish Hayat looks stunning in her red hoodie

21 minutes ago

Six members of Tableeghi Jamaat diagnoses coronav ..

4 minutes ago

US Ambassador Not Allowed to Attend Whelan's Heari ..

4 minutes ago

Indian police arrest several Kashmiris in IOK

17 minutes ago

Cutlery exports increase 8.40% in 3 quarters

17 minutes ago

Novartis backs hydroxychloroquine trial in COVID-1 ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.