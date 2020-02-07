UrduPoint.com
Europe Should Have Say In World Dominated By Russia, China, US - Macron

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) Europeans should not simply be onlookers when it comes to strategic security matters and give way to the dominance of Russia, China and the United States, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday.

The issues of "security of Europe and France" should not be "decided over the heads of the Europeans," he said, adding that Europe should not "remain a passive spectator in an environment dominated by Russia, the United States and China."

