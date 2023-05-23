Europe Should Sign Agreement With Russia on Future of European Security - Orban

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) Europe should conclude an agreement with Russia on the future of European security, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Tuesday.

There are two approaches to how the European Union will look in the future ” Brussels wants to create a "united states of Europe", and a number of countries, including Hungary, are in favor of expanding the national competencies of the member countries, Orban added, speaking at the Qatar Economic Forum.