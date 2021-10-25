Europe Should Urge Russia to Increase Gas Supply Via Current Networks - State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) Europe should urge Russia to increase gas supplies through existing networks, the US State Department senior advisor for global energy security said on Monday.

"I think Russia has the ability to increase its production and therefore will be able to increase supplies into Europe beyond its contractual obligations," Amos Hochstein told a press briefing, adding that Moscow should use existing pipelines.

Europe should call on Russia to increase these supplies, he said.

"Europe is making that clear and should continue to do so with an even louder voice, and that is what we will continue to do as well," the official noted.

The continent has witnessed a spike in natural gas prices in the past few months, caused by rising energy demand during a post-lockdown economic recovery and limited supply.

Meanwhile, the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, built by Russia to deliver gas to Germany via the Baltic Sea, is awaiting certification.

The certification will take place in two stages. First, the German regulator, which received a full package of documents necessary for certification in September, will develop a draft decision and then the European Commission will provide an assessment of the draft decision.