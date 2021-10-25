UrduPoint.com

Europe Should Urge Russia To Increase Gas Supply Via Current Networks - State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 28 seconds ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 09:00 PM

Europe Should Urge Russia to Increase Gas Supply Via Current Networks - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) Europe should urge Russia to increase gas supplies through existing networks, the US State Department senior advisor for global energy security said on Monday.

"I think Russia has the ability to increase its production and therefore will be able to increase supplies into Europe beyond its contractual obligations," Amos Hochstein told a press briefing, adding that Moscow should use existing pipelines.

Europe should call on Russia to increase these supplies, he said.

"Europe is making that clear and should continue to do so with an even louder voice, and that is what we will continue to do as well," the official noted.

The continent has witnessed a spike in natural gas prices in the past few months, caused by rising energy demand during a post-lockdown economic recovery and limited supply.

Meanwhile, the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, built by Russia to deliver gas to Germany via the Baltic Sea, is awaiting certification.

The certification will take place in two stages. First, the German regulator, which received a full package of documents necessary for certification in September, will develop a draft decision and then the European Commission will provide an assessment of the draft decision.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Europe German Germany Amos Nord September Gas

Recent Stories

Final countdown begins to Abu Dhabi Desert Challen ..

Final countdown begins to Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge

32 seconds ago
 White House 'Deeply Alarmed' by Military Takeover ..

White House 'Deeply Alarmed' by Military Takeover in Sudan, Calls for Release of ..

1 hour ago
 Call to follow Holy Prophet's (PBUH) teachings to ..

Call to follow Holy Prophet's (PBUH) teachings to get success

1 hour ago
 Supreme Court disposes of 799 cases during last tw ..

Supreme Court disposes of 799 cases during last two weeks

1 hour ago
 Russia probes fake vaccine certificates

Russia probes fake vaccine certificates

1 hour ago
 Prime Minister felicitates Shavkat Mirziyoyev on r ..

Prime Minister felicitates Shavkat Mirziyoyev on re-election as Uzbek president

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.