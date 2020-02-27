Europe Should Work Toward Donbas Settlement, 'Leave Crimea Aside' - Ex-Head of Brandenburg

The EU should focus on the resolution of the crisis in Eastern Ukraine, which has already seen some 13,000 people dead, and leave the Crimean issue aside, Matthias Platzeck, the board chairman of the German-Russian Forum and a former minister-president of Germany's Brandenburg, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) The EU should focus on the resolution of the crisis in Eastern Ukraine, which has already seen some 13,000 people dead, and leave the Crimean issue aside, Matthias Platzeck, the board chairman of the German-Russian Forum and a former minister-president of Germany's Brandenburg, told Sputnik.

He stressed that the EU should be guided by the principle outlined in the 1960s by Egon Bahr, the advisor of the then German chancellor Willy Brandt, which says that one has to divide the problems into those that can and cannot be solved, and also into problems which cause people's suffering and which do not.

"If we apply this principle to the situation in Ukraine, we can say that we should leave Crimea aside, people are not suffering there... And a totally different situation is in Eastern Ukraine. More than 10,000 people have died there already, people do suffer there. And this issue has to be treated with wisdom and far-sightedness. We must understand that the Ukrainian president's capacities are limited by the expectations of the people, poll results.

And taking it into consideration, one has to work out a long-term approach," Platzeck said.

The conflict in Donbas has been ongoing since 2014 when the Ukrainian authorities launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk that refused to recognize the new government in Kiev, which came to power after what they considered to be a coup. According to UN data, the death toll from the conflict has exceeded 13,000 a quarter of them civilians.

On February 27, 2014 the legislature of Crimea announced holding a referendum on the status of the peninsula. According to the results of the vote, held on March 16 that year, Crimeans overwhelmingly decided to rejoin Russia, but Western countries and Kiev have yet to recognize the legitimacy of the move. According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the referendum was held in accordance with all international norms and the issue of the peninsula's territorial belonging is "historically closed."