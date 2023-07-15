Open Menu

Europe Still Needs US Approval To Train Ukrainians On F-16s - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 15, 2023 | 08:50 AM

Europe Still Needs US Approval to Train Ukrainians on F-16s - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2023) European countries have not yet received US approval for training Ukrainian pilots on American F-16 fighter jets, Politico reports citing US and European officials.

European officials had hoped to start the training in August, but instruction on F-16 fighter jets cannot start until the US State Department formally approves it.

Pentagon spokesperson Lt. Col. Garron Garn told Politico on Friday that the formal request "is still being reviewed."

Earlier this week, a coalition of 11 European countries, including Denmark and the Netherlands, formally agreed at the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, to train Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 fighter aircraft.

Politico said that the training program was expected to be launched in Denmark and Romania.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's top aide has said Kiev hoped to receive the first supply of F-16 fighter jets from Western countries by the end of 2023. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in June that the alliance would begin the training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets this summer.

The Pentagon's Joint Staff Director for Operations Lt. Gen. Douglas Sims II said on Thursday that the conditions on the battlefield in Ukraine were not "ideal" for using F-16 fighter jets at present given that Russia continues to possess air defense capabilities.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Pentagon Douglas Vilnius Kiev Alliance Romania Lithuania Netherlands Denmark June August From Top

Recent Stories

Emirates Post Group launches competition to design ..

Emirates Post Group launches competition to design stamp on UAE’s hosting a ma ..

9 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler condoles King of Bahrain over passi ..

Fujairah Ruler condoles King of Bahrain over passing of Rashid bin Sabah bin Hum ..

9 hours ago
 Dubai attracts 4.791 volunteers in first half of 2 ..

Dubai attracts 4.791 volunteers in first half of 2023 to maintain clean and sust ..

9 hours ago
 Marriyum grieved over demise of Colonel (retd) Raj ..

Marriyum grieved over demise of Colonel (retd) Raja Waseem

9 hours ago
 Eleven children die every week attempting to cross ..

Eleven children die every week attempting to cross Mediterranean migration route ..

9 hours ago
 Former US Vice President Pence, Tucker Carlson Qua ..

Former US Vice President Pence, Tucker Carlson Quarrel Over Ukraine Policy in In ..

10 hours ago
Govt committed to hold next elections on time: Min ..

Govt committed to hold next elections on time: Minister for Planning and Develop ..

10 hours ago
 NA committee calls for establishing dedicated DDMA ..

NA committee calls for establishing dedicated DDMAs to cope with future climatic ..

10 hours ago
 REC chairs meeting of District voters education co ..

REC chairs meeting of District voters education committee regarding voter regist ..

10 hours ago
 No valid reason to delay elections: Musadiq

No valid reason to delay elections: Musadiq

10 hours ago
 Biden Decision to Send More Troops to Europe About ..

Biden Decision to Send More Troops to Europe About Preparing for War With Russia ..

10 hours ago
 LHC stops authorities from arresting Parvez Elahi ..

LHC stops authorities from arresting Parvez Elahi in undisclosed cases

10 hours ago

More Stories From World