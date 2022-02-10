(@FahadShabbir)

Much of the so-called deforestation-free soya exported to Europe from Brazil remains linked to illegal logging, a study published by Greenpeace's Unearthed has revealed

Data collected by Unearthed and Brazilian nonprofit Instituto Centro de Vida shows that deforestation continued in the South American country's soya-planting regions even after the adoption of the 2006 moratorium on growing soya on deforested land.

The ban was effective in reducing tree felling by over 80% in the early 2000s but it has climbed steeply in recent years as soya farmers have been increasingly exploiting a loophole to illegally clear rainforest for other crops and expand ranching areas.

Agri-businesses in the United Kingdom and the European Union continue to source soya from farms that destroy the Amazon for purposes other than soya farming. This allows European firms to brand their imports as "deforestation-free," a claim rejected by Greenpeace as "greenwashing."

The UK imported over 140,000 tonnes of soya and 50,000 tonnes of corn in 2020 from Brazilian soya farms with hidden deforestation, while Spain imported 878,000 tonnes of soya from such farms in 2021, Unearthed said.