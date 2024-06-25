Europe Stocks Drop On Renewed French Vote Fears
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 25, 2024 | 07:10 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) European stock markets slid Tuesday as jitters resurfaced over impending French elections but US tech shares bounced following a selloff led by investor darling Nvidia.
Wall Street's tech-heavy Nasdaq and the broad-based S&P 500 rose in opening deals while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell.
In Europe, Paris, London and Frankfurt were all in the red in afternoon trading.
Nvidia was back in the green on Tuesday after diving by 15 percent from its high on Thursday over concerns that the tech sector's rally had gone too far.
The US company had briefly become the world's biggest publicly listed firm last week, with a market capitalisation of more than $3.3 trillion.
The Nvidia selloff "was not driven by fundamental factors", said Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB trading platform. "The company is still expected to generate epic profits for this quarter."
Analysts are also keeping tabs on the outlook for interest rates in the United States.
With US data indicating the world's top economy remains in rude health and the jobs market is still tight, investors are unsure about the Federal Reserve's plans for interest rates, with debate centred on when -- or even if -- it will cut this year.
The focus is now on the release Friday of the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) index -- the Fed's favoured inflation gauge -- with traders hoping for another slowdown that would give decision-makers room to start loosening policy.
In Europe, the focus was on the upcoming elections in France on Sunday, which will be followed by a second round on July 7.
President Emmanuel Macron called the snap legislative polls after his centrist party was trounced by the far-right National Rally (RN) in European Parliament elections two weeks ago.
The euro remains supported even as some opinion polls show the RN leading, with a left-wing alliance in second and Macron's centrists third.
"The latest French polls show that the far-right National Rally party has widened its lead ahead of the first round of voting on Sunday," added City Index analyst Fiona Cincotta.
"Meanwhile, President Macron's party is in third place. Political uncertainty is deepening, which could limit the euro's upside."
- Key figures around 1350 GMT -
New York - Dow: DOWN 0.2 percent at 39,329.85 points
New York - S&P 500: UP 0.2 percent at 5,457.87
New York - Nasdaq Composite: UP 0.6 percent at 17,596.01
London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.3 percent at 8,253.06
Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 0.9 percent at 7,635.86
Frankfurt - DAX: DOWN 1.1 percent at 18,131.79
EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 0.6 percent at 4,921.49
Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 1.0 percent at 39,173.15 (close)
Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 0.3 percent at 18,072.90 (close)
Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.4 percent at 2,950.00 (close)
Dollar/yen: DOWN at 159.59 Yen from 159.63 yen on Monday
Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0704 from $1.0740
Euro/pound: DOWN at 84.40 pence from 84.61 pence
Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2683 from $1.2689
West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.5 percent at $81.22 per barrel
Brent North Sea Crude: DOWN 0.5 percent at $85.57 per barrel
S&P Global Ratings
Nvidia
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK
INDEX CORP.
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: semi-finals schedule confirmed
PM announces duty-free solar panels for general public
Babar Azam returns home after exit from ICC T20 World Cup 2024
Federal cabinet okays Azm-e-Istehkam operation
Fiza Ali strongly reacts to fake marriage rumours
TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: Khawaja Asif
A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and Social Impact
Justice Shujaat Ali Khan sworn in as Acting Chief Justice of LHC
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan reach semis after beating Bangladesh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 June 2024
Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of France
More Stories From World
-
Brazil frustrated by Costa Rica, Colombia beat Paraguay at Copa1 hour ago
-
BYD launches 3rd EV model in Japan1 hour ago
-
WikiLeaks founder Assange to be 'free man' after US plea deal2 hours ago
-
Ogier and co-driver hospitalised after crash in Poland2 hours ago
-
EU to kick off 'historic' membership talks with Ukraine, Moldova2 hours ago
-
Half a million Gazans still facing 'catastrophic' hunger: UN2 hours ago
-
Saudi the Crown Prince congratulates the Amir of Qatar on anniversary of accession to reign2 hours ago
-
Macron warns far-right, hard-left policies could lead to 'civil war'2 hours ago
-
China-Pakistan marine collaboration sets sail with new training course at HEU2 hours ago
-
The Custodian of Two Holy Mosques congratulates the President of Mozambique on Independence Day2 hours ago
-
WikiLeaks founder Assange to be 'free man' after US plea deal2 hours ago
-
Chinese New Energy Enterprises maintain optimism amid EU tariff increase on EVs3 hours ago