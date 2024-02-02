Europe Stocks Rise On US Tech Results, Before Key Data
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2024 | 05:10 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) European equities rose Friday as investors digested bright tech earnings and awaited key US jobs data.
New York had rebounded on Thursday as shares in US tech titans rose, reversing a selloff that had been sparked by the Fed dousing hopes of an imminent reduction in borrowing costs.
Meta and Amazon blew through expectations in their latest quarterly results as Big Tech continued to impress.
Meta, the tech titan behind Facebook and Instagram, reported a profit of $14 billion in the final three months of last year, beating analyst forecasts as revenue climbed to $40.1 billion in the quarter.
Amazon also impressed investors with sales up to a more-than-expected $170 billion in the last quarter of last year, after a record-beating holiday season.
iPhone maker Apple meanwhile reported sales rose slightly in the final three months of 2023, but worries surrounding China cast a pall on the news.
- Key figures around 1130 GMT -
London - FTSE 100: UP 0.
2 percent at 7,638.13 points
Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.4 percent at 7,621.82
Frankfurt - DAX: UP 0.7 percent at 16,969.12
EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.6 percent at 4,665.80
Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.4 percent at 36,158.02 (close)
Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 0.2 percent at 15,533.56 (close)
Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 1.5 percent at 2,730.15 (close)
New York - Dow: UP 1.0 percent at 38,519.84 (close)
Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0885 from $1.0874 on Thursday
Dollar/yen: UP at 146.58 Yen from 146.42 yen
Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2765 from $1.2746
Euro/pound: DOWN at 85.28 pence from 85.29 pence
West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.6 percent at $74.24 per barrel
Brent North Sea Crude: UP 0.5 percent at $79.11 per barrel
