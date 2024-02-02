Open Menu

Europe Stocks Rise On US Tech Results, Before Key Data

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Europe stocks rise on US tech results, before key data

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) European equities rose Friday as investors digested bright tech earnings and awaited key US jobs data.

New York had rebounded on Thursday as shares in US tech titans rose, reversing a selloff that had been sparked by the Fed dousing hopes of an imminent reduction in borrowing costs.

Meta and Amazon blew through expectations in their latest quarterly results as Big Tech continued to impress.

Meta, the tech titan behind Facebook and Instagram, reported a profit of $14 billion in the final three months of last year, beating analyst forecasts as revenue climbed to $40.1 billion in the quarter.

Amazon also impressed investors with sales up to a more-than-expected $170 billion in the last quarter of last year, after a record-beating holiday season.

iPhone maker Apple meanwhile reported sales rose slightly in the final three months of 2023, but worries surrounding China cast a pall on the news.

- Key figures around 1130 GMT -

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.

2 percent at 7,638.13 points

Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.4 percent at 7,621.82

Frankfurt - DAX: UP 0.7 percent at 16,969.12

EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.6 percent at 4,665.80

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.4 percent at 36,158.02 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 0.2 percent at 15,533.56 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 1.5 percent at 2,730.15 (close)

New York - Dow: UP 1.0 percent at 38,519.84 (close)

Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0885 from $1.0874 on Thursday

Dollar/yen: UP at 146.58 Yen from 146.42 yen

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2765 from $1.2746

Euro/pound: DOWN at 85.28 pence from 85.29 pence

West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.6 percent at $74.24 per barrel

Brent North Sea Crude: UP 0.5 percent at $79.11 per barrel

Related Topics

China Facebook London Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Tokyo New York Euro Apple From Billion Instagram Jobs

Recent Stories

Poonam Panday dies at 32 due to cervical cancer

Poonam Panday dies at 32 due to cervical cancer

8 minutes ago
 Leaking residential addresses of people particular ..

Leaking residential addresses of people particularly journalists shall not be to ..

2 hours ago
 Justice Shahid Jamil Khan resigns as LHC judge

Justice Shahid Jamil Khan resigns as LHC judge

4 hours ago
 Court issues detailed verdict in Toshakhana case a ..

Court issues detailed verdict in Toshakhana case against Imran, his wife Bushra

4 hours ago
 Open Sud de France tennis tournament: Olivetti, We ..

Open Sud de France tennis tournament: Olivetti, Weissborn reach semifinals

4 hours ago
 UAE announces ‘Zero Bureaucracy Program’ to re ..

UAE announces ‘Zero Bureaucracy Program’ to reduce bureaucracy

5 hours ago
No space for Islamophobia in Canada: PM Trudeau

No space for Islamophobia in Canada: PM Trudeau

5 hours ago
 Kakar launches PM’s Mind Sports initiative for S ..

Kakar launches PM’s Mind Sports initiative for Schools in Islamabad

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 February 2024

9 hours ago
 JUP leader announces withdrawal of candidates in f ..

JUP leader announces withdrawal of candidates in favor of PPP

17 hours ago
 Pakistan calls for full implementation of ICJ judg ..

Pakistan calls for full implementation of ICJ judgment on Gaza; urges UNSC to pl ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From World