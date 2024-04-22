Europe Suffered Record Number Of 'extreme Heat Stress' Days In 2023: Monitors
Sumaira FH Published April 22, 2024 | 05:50 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Europe endured a record number of "extreme heat stress" days in 2023, two leading climate monitors said Monday, underscoring the threat of increasingly deadly summers across the continent.
In a year of contrasting extremes, Europe witnessed scorching heatwaves but also catastrophic flooding, withering droughts, violent storms and its largest wildfire.
These disasters inflicted billions of Dollars in damages and impacted more than two million people, the EU's Copernicus Climate Change Service and the UN's World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said in a new joint report.
The consequences for health were particularly acute, with heat singled out by these agencies as the biggest climate-related threat as global warming drives ever-hotter European summers.
"We're seeing an increasing trend in the number of days with heat stress across Europe and 2023 was no exception, with Europe seeing a record number of days with extreme heat stress," said Rebecca Emerton, a climate scientist at Copernicus.
For this study, Copernicus and WMO used the Universal Thermal Climate Index, which measures the effect of the environment on the human body.
It takes into account not just high temperatures but also humidity, wind speed, sunshine, and heat emitted by the surroundings.
The index has 10 different categories of heat and cold stress, with units of degrees Celsius representing a 'feels-like' temperature.
Extreme heat stress "is equivalent to a feels-like temperature of more than 46 degrees Celsius, at which point it's imperative to take actions to avoid health risks such as heat stroke", said Emerton.
Prolonged exposure to heat stress is particularly dangerous for vulnerable people such as the elderly or those with pre-existing health conditions.
The effect of heat is stronger in cities, the report said.
Twenty-three of the 30 worst heatwaves on record in Europe have occurred this century and heat-related deaths have soared around 30 percent in the past 20 years, the report said.
2023 was not the hottest summer in Europe -- in fact, it was the fifth -- but that doesn't mean it wasn't blazing.
Much of Europe sweltered from heatwaves during an "extended summer" between June and September, Emerton said.
September was the warmest on record for Europe as a whole, she added.
On July 23, an unprecedented 13 percent of Europe was experiencing high levels of heat stress, with southern Europe the worst affected.
Recent Stories
National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) recovers 121 kg drugs
Walk marks Earth Day
DC displeased with slow recovery of revenue
Pakistan Trade, Investment Symposium held in China
'No to Plastic' campaign launched to combat pollution: Marriyum Aurangzeb
Gillani calls for legislation to reduce plastic consumption, promote recycling
WASA cuts off 60 sewerage connections
SC dismisses appeal against re-polling in PP-9
Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh
MoU inked to provide skill based training to BISP beneficiaries' family members
Current Account records surplus of $619 mln in March
Pakistan, Iran agree to increase volume of bilateral trade to $10b
More Stories From World
-
Pakistan Trade, Investment Symposium held in China19 seconds ago
-
Opening statements due at Trump's trial30 minutes ago
-
PSG crush Lyon to stand on brink of Ligue 1 title30 minutes ago
-
Golf: PGA Puntacana Championship scores30 minutes ago
-
Special Forces for roads security in Qassim arrest an individual attempting to sell hashish and nar ..50 minutes ago
-
Poland ready to host NATO nuclear weapons: president60 minutes ago
-
Increasingly hot European summers are harming health, report says60 minutes ago
-
French assisted dying bill to be examined in parliament commission1 hour ago
-
Rwanda deportation flights to take off 'come what may': UK's Sunak2 hours ago
-
Kyiv warns situation on front line to deteriorate in coming weeks2 hours ago
-
Southern China storms kill four, force mass evacuations2 hours ago
-
UK deportation flights to Rwanda will take off 'come what may': PM Sunak2 hours ago