Europe Supports JCPOA, Remains Committed to Diplomatic Solution - Merkel

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Europe supports the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Actions (JCPOA), which is an important element of regional stability, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) Europe supports the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Actions (JCPOA), which is an important element of regional stability, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday.

"From the European point of view, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Actions is an element [of regional stability] to which we should return," Merkel said during a press conference.

She however, expressed concern about Iran's missile program and its activity in Syria.

The chancellor highlighted Europe's commitment to a diplomatic solution regarding the issue of Tehran's nuclear program, despite the rising tensions in the region.

"De-escalation, a long-term solution are only possible through a political process," she stressed.

The JCPOA was signed in 2015 by Iran, China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany and the European Union. It required Iran to scale back its nuclear program and severely downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief. In 2018, the United States abandoned its conciliatory policy on Iran, withdrawing from the JCPOA and hitting Iranian petroleum industries with sanctions, prompting criticism from its allies in Europe.

A year later, Tehran began the process of abandoning its commitments to the JCPOA, which is currently in its third stage.