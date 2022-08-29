UrduPoint.com

Europe Supports Ukraine, Understands Stakes As Winter Energy Crisis Looms - White House

Umer Jamshaid Published August 29, 2022 | 11:37 PM

Europe Supports Ukraine, Understands Stakes as Winter Energy Crisis Looms - White House

The European nations understand the stakes of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and show signs that they plan to continue supporting Kiev despite a looming winter energy crisis caused by shortages from a lack of Russian fuels, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby told reporters on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2022) The European nations understand the stakes of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and show signs that they plan to continue supporting Kiev despite a looming winter energy crisis caused by shortages from a lack of Russian fuels, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby told reporters on Monday.

"This is something we're going to stay focused on as the fall turns to winter... In terms of the unity and resolve, we've just seen nothing but determination to continue to support Ukraine. I think everybody understands what the stakes are here," Kirby said when asked if the energy crisis could undermine popular support for Ukraine in Europe.

Earlier on Monday, Czech Deputy Prime Minister Jozef Sikela announced an extraordinary meeting of the EU Energy Council for September 9 to address concerns about rising energy costs and shortages throughout the continent.

Energy prices in Europe have been rising since 2021 but the situation deteriorated considerably after a vast majority of European nations implemented sanctions against Russia in response to Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine.

The situation is expected to worsen come wintertime due to increases in energy consumption for heating, prompting the Europe nations to search for alternative sources of energy.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Energy Crisis White House Kiev September From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Iran Cancels Flights to Iraq's Baghdad Due to Riot ..

Iran Cancels Flights to Iraq's Baghdad Due to Riots - Reports

42 seconds ago
 ASEAN played a significant role in regional peace, ..

ASEAN played a significant role in regional peace, stability: Hina Rabbani

43 seconds ago
 Corps Commander Rawalpindi visits far flung areas ..

Corps Commander Rawalpindi visits far flung areas of Kohistan

45 seconds ago
 Kiev's Southern Offensive Failed - Russian Defense ..

Kiev's Southern Offensive Failed - Russian Defense Ministry

49 seconds ago
 US urges calm amid 'disturbing' reports of unrest ..

US urges calm amid 'disturbing' reports of unrest in Baghdad

44 minutes ago
 Chairman PPSC calls on Governor Punjab

Chairman PPSC calls on Governor Punjab

44 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.