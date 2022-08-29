Europe Supports Ukraine, Understands Stakes as Winter Energy Crisis Looms - White House

The European nations understand the stakes of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and show signs that they plan to continue supporting Kiev despite a looming winter energy crisis caused by shortages from a lack of Russian fuels, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby told reporters on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2022) The European nations understand the stakes of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and show signs that they plan to continue supporting Kiev despite a looming winter energy crisis caused by shortages from a lack of Russian fuels, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby told reporters on Monday.

"This is something we're going to stay focused on as the fall turns to winter... In terms of the unity and resolve, we've just seen nothing but determination to continue to support Ukraine. I think everybody understands what the stakes are here," Kirby said when asked if the energy crisis could undermine popular support for Ukraine in Europe.

Earlier on Monday, Czech Deputy Prime Minister Jozef Sikela announced an extraordinary meeting of the EU Energy Council for September 9 to address concerns about rising energy costs and shortages throughout the continent.

Energy prices in Europe have been rising since 2021 but the situation deteriorated considerably after a vast majority of European nations implemented sanctions against Russia in response to Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine.

The situation is expected to worsen come wintertime due to increases in energy consumption for heating, prompting the Europe nations to search for alternative sources of energy.