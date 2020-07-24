UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Europe Takes No Steps To Promote Economic Cooperation With Iran - Ambassador To Russia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 11:49 PM

Europe Takes No Steps to Promote Economic Cooperation With Iran - Ambassador to Russia

Europe has not taken a single positive step to restore economic cooperation with Iran, the country's Ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali, told The International Affairs magazine in an interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) Europe has not taken a single positive step to restore economic cooperation with Iran, the country's Ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali, told The International Affairs magazine in an interview.

"We have said that we will remain a part of this treaty [the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action]. During this time, the Europeans have not even taken a single positive step. Every day they said that they were developing some plans to carry out economic cooperation with us. You know, they created the INSTEX mechanism. What did this mechanism do? Nothing happened," Jalali said.

Jalali previously said that INSTEX had allowed for only one deal to be carried out � Iran's purchase of medicines from Switzerland.

INSTEX was set up by France, Germany and the United Kingdom in January 2019 to facilitate trade exchanges with Iran in the face of sanctions that the United States reinstated against Iran after unilaterally withdrawing from the 2015 nuclear accord.

In March, was successfully used for the first and the only time since its formal announcement.

The JCPOA was signed in 2015 by Iran, China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union. In 2018, the US unilaterally withdrew and reimposed sanctions on Tehran. A year later, Iran began steadily dropping its own nuclear commitments unless the other signatories attempt to save the accord by facilitating trade with Tehran. As a response to the US' withdrawal, Iran also abandoned all obligations in full on January 5.

Related Topics

Iran Russia Europe China Nuclear France European Union Germany Tehran United Kingdom United States Switzerland January March 2015 2018 2019 All From

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler pardons 62 inmates ahead of Eid Al Adh ..

6 minutes ago

UAE underlines need to balance health and economic ..

2 hours ago

Aldar opens Soul Beach at Mamsha Al Saadiyat

2 hours ago

Iran announces 215 virus deaths in 24 hours

2 minutes ago

National Assembly body on law refers NAB amendemnt ..

2 minutes ago

COVID-19 awareness camp organized by PTI

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.