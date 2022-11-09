UrduPoint.com

Europe To Build New Security Architecture Once Peace Is Established In Ukraine - Macron

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 09, 2022 | 08:40 PM

Europe will have to build a new security architecture and restore arms control after peace is established in Ukraine, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) Europe will have to build a new security architecture and restore arms control after peace is established in Ukraine, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday.

"When peace returns to Ukraine, we will have to face the consequences.

This means that we will have to build a new security architecture, as well as restore stability and arms control in Europe," Macron said, speaking at the naval base in the French city of Toulon.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics. Western countries responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Moscow, while also ramping up their military support for Kiev.

