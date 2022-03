Europe to Continue Providing Economic, Military Support to Ukraine - Macron

Europe will continue providing economic, military and humanitarian support to Ukraine, French President Emmanuel Macron after the NATO summit on Thursday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) Europe will continue providing economic, military and humanitarian support to Ukraine, French President Emmanuel Macron after the NATO summit on Thursday.

"We will continue to support the Ukrainian people by providing economic, military, humanitarian assistance," Macron said during a press conference.