Europe to Experience Social, Economic Bruises This Winter, Next Winter May Be Harder - IEA

Europe will experience economic and social bruises during the upcoming winter due to low energy supplies, but next winter it may face an even greater hardship, International Energy Agency (IEA) Executive Director Fatih Birol said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) Europe will experience economic and social bruises during the upcoming winter due to low energy supplies, but next winter it may face an even greater hardship, International Energy Agency (IEA) Executive Director Fatih Birol said on Wednesday.

"Europe will go through this winter with some bruises, social and economic bruises here and there, but when we come to the next February 2023, our storage will become from 90% today to 25-30%," Birol said, referring to the supply of gas to the continent. "For Europe, this winter will be difficult, but the next winter may... be more difficult.

"

The IEA executive director also said that returning to 90% supply remains under question given the uncertainty as to how it may be possible to do so.

After Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February, the collective West - including the European Union - imposed comprehensive sanctions against Moscow. The sanctions have particularly targeted the energy sector with a stated goal of eliminating dependency on Russian energy products.

The sanctions have caused increase in energy prices - contributing to overall inflation - and pushed many European governments to resort to contingency measures.