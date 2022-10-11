Europe to Face Challenging Winter in 2022, But Next One Will Be Even Worse - IMF

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2022) Europe will face a very challenging winter this year, but the following one will be even worse, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Chief Economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas said on Tuesday.

"Winter 2022 will be challenging, but winter 2023 will likely be worse," Gourinchas told reporters.

The energy crisis, especially in Europe, is not a transitory shock, and the geopolitical realignment of energy supplies is both broad and permanent, he added.

Gourinchas also noted that price controls, targeted subsidies or export bans could lead to additional increase of prices and inflation.

On Wednesday, OPEC+ announced that the alliance agreed to cut oil production by two million barrels per day from November and will take production levels agreed for August as a reference point. The move was made in response to uncertainty in global oil market outlooks, in part caused by Western sanctions on Russian energy deliveries and the G7 plans to introduce a price cap on Russian crude. The decision received backlash from the US, which demanded an increase in production to combat rising domestic prices.