Europe to Face Serious Challenges If Next US President Ignores NATO - Pistorius

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2023) German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Saturday that the European Union could face serious challenges if the next US president stops paying enough attention to the problems of Europe and NATO.

"In the worst case scenario, if a US president that will distance themselves from Europe and NATO comes to the White House, then we (in the EU) will face challenges that are hard to imagine now," Pistorius told the Welt am Sonntag newspaper.

At the same time, the next US leader will have to focus more on the Indo-Pacific, the minister noted, adding that this understanding has underlined the need to strengthen European responsibility for security and defense in Europe.

European officials have repeatedly voiced concerns that their countries' weapons stocks were limited and may be completely depleted amid intensified arms supplies to Kiev. In this regard, some have called for an increase in the production of various types of ammunition and military equipment in European countries, as well as boosting combat capabilities of their armed forces.