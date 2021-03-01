UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Europe To Spend $240Mln On COVID-19 New Variant Diagnostics, EU Commission

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 08:20 PM

Europe to Spend $240Mln on COVID-19 New Variant Diagnostics, EU Commission

The European Commission plans to allocate 200 million euros ($241 million) to the Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority (HERA) Incubator in order to improve diagnostics of new COVID-19 variants in member states and help with the production of vaccines against them, European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety Stella Kyriakides stated on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) The European Commission plans to allocate 200 million Euros ($241 million) to the Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority (HERA) Incubator in order to improve diagnostics of new COVID-19 variants in member states and help with the production of vaccines against them, European Commissioner for Health and food Safety Stella Kyriakides stated on Monday.

"200 million will be dedicated in our HERA Incubator to help all Member States step up diagnostics. More genomic sequencing, multiplex PCR tests and wastewater screening are a must for the coming months," she said during a videoconference of EU health ministers.

Kyriakides stressed the need to increase the efficiency and speed of testing.

To this end, the EC has spent over 100 million euros ($120 million) from the Emergency Support Instrument to buy 20 million rapid antigen tests and set up joint procurement exercise to procure another 550 million. The deliveries are expected to start later in the week, the commissioner stated.

"The HERA Incubator will build on these reinforced diagnostic efforts. Through our sequencing, we will be building a library of variants. We will share this information with industry, in order to focus their efforts on producing variant vaccines," Kyriakides noted.

According to the commissioner, the European Medicines Agency is working on streamlining regulatory procedures to ensure quick production of the variant vaccines and their roll-out in Europe.

Related Topics

Europe Buy All From Industry Share Million

Recent Stories

Emirates Literature Foundation launches reading ch ..

7 minutes ago

Chief Minister Balochistan, Chairman Senate visit ..

1 minute ago

Fakhar Zaman of PTI takes oath as MNA

1 minute ago

Finland declares state of emergency as Covid cases ..

1 minute ago

UN Chief Urges Donors to Give 'Generously' to Meet ..

1 minute ago

Ring Road Project; Interested companies can submit ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.