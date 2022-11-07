Europe to Step Up LNG Imports by 50Bcm in 2023 - US-EU Task Force

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2022) Europe commits to increasing the imports of liquid natural gas (LNG) by 50 billion cubic meters (bcm) in 2023 compared to 2021, the US-EU Task Force on Energy Security said on Monday in a joint statement.

The US-EU Task Force on Energy Security met in Washington on November 3.

"The participants welcomed surpassing the commitment made in the Joint Statement by Presidents (Joe) Biden and (Ursula) Von der Leyen, to increase LNG supplies to Europe by 15 bcm in 2022 as compared to 2021. This year alone, between January through October, approximately 48 bcm of LNG was exported from the US to the EU, which is 26 bcm more than for the full year of 2021.

Building on this trend, the participants committed to work on keeping a high level of LNG supplies to Europe in 2023 of an additional approximately 50 bcm as compared to 2021," the statement read.

Taking into account the environmental impact of LNG production and consumption, the sides agreed to step up their efforts to reduce methane emissions both in bilateral trade and at the global level.

The measures include supporting domestic and international measures for reinforced monitoring, reporting and verification, as well as transparency, for methane emissions data in the fossil energy sector, the statement added.