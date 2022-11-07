UrduPoint.com

Europe To Step Up LNG Imports By 50Bcm In 2023 - US-EU Task Force

Sumaira FH Published November 07, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Europe to Step Up LNG Imports by 50Bcm in 2023 - US-EU Task Force

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2022) Europe commits to increasing the imports of liquid natural gas (LNG) by 50 billion cubic meters (bcm) in 2023 compared to 2021, the US-EU Task Force on Energy Security said on Monday in a joint statement.

The US-EU Task Force on Energy Security met in Washington on November 3.

"The participants welcomed surpassing the commitment made in the Joint Statement by Presidents (Joe) Biden and (Ursula) Von der Leyen, to increase LNG supplies to Europe by 15 bcm in 2022 as compared to 2021. This year alone, between January through October, approximately 48 bcm of LNG was exported from the US to the EU, which is 26 bcm more than for the full year of 2021.

Building on this trend, the participants committed to work on keeping a high level of LNG supplies to Europe in 2023 of an additional approximately 50 bcm as compared to 2021," the statement read.

Taking into account the environmental impact of LNG production and consumption, the sides agreed to step up their efforts to reduce methane emissions both in bilateral trade and at the global level.

The measures include supporting domestic and international measures for reinforced monitoring, reporting and verification, as well as transparency, for methane emissions data in the fossil energy sector, the statement added.

Related Topics

Europe Washington January October November Gas From Billion

Recent Stories

NAB's asset beyond means case against Rana Sanaull ..

NAB's asset beyond means case against Rana Sanaullah closed

1 hour ago
 Haris Rauf celebrates birthday today

Haris Rauf celebrates birthday today

2 hours ago
 Punjab CM calls on Imran Khan at Zaman Park

Punjab CM calls on Imran Khan at Zaman Park

2 hours ago
 PM, Secretary General of Arab League discuss bilat ..

PM, Secretary General of Arab League discuss bilateral ties

4 hours ago
 Swati asks FIA to reveal names of those behind his ..

Swati asks FIA to reveal names of those behind his arrest, torture and humiliati ..

4 hours ago
 Usman Buzdar gets bail in NAB case

Usman Buzdar gets bail in NAB case

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.