UrduPoint.com

Europe Trying To Maintain Carbon Neutrality At Russia's Expense - Putin

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 10:06 PM

Europe Trying to Maintain Carbon Neutrality at Russia's Expense - Putin

Europe is trying to maintain carbon neutrality at Russia's expense while Moscow will make efforts to build a dialogue based on the interests of all parties, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) Europe is trying to maintain carbon neutrality at Russia's expense while Moscow will make efforts to build a dialogue based on the interests of all parties, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"And they try to do, I mean, the Europeans as a whole, at someone else's expense. In this case, they are trying to do it at our expense, at the expense of the Russian Federation. I hope that we will build an appropriate dialogue, keeping in mind the interests of all parties in the global energy market," Putin said at a meeting on energy.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Europe Vladimir Putin Turkish Lira Market All

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates ADNOC residential com ..

Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates ADNOC residential complex in Muzaira

40 minutes ago
 'An amazing ride': study offers dengue treatment h ..

'An amazing ride': study offers dengue treatment hope

4 minutes ago
 ANF seizes 595 KGs heroin, 5.033 KGs cocaine, arre ..

ANF seizes 595 KGs heroin, 5.033 KGs cocaine, arrests ten persons

4 minutes ago
 Family planing can also ensure national developmen ..

Family planing can also ensure national development: Dr Yamsin

4 minutes ago
 Army Chief visits FF Regiment Centre; lauds outsta ..

Army Chief visits FF Regiment Centre; lauds outstanding operational performance

21 minutes ago
 ATC adjourns Lalwani's murder case till Oct 20

ATC adjourns Lalwani's murder case till Oct 20

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.