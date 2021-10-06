Europe is trying to maintain carbon neutrality at Russia's expense while Moscow will make efforts to build a dialogue based on the interests of all parties, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) Europe is trying to maintain carbon neutrality at Russia's expense while Moscow will make efforts to build a dialogue based on the interests of all parties, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"And they try to do, I mean, the Europeans as a whole, at someone else's expense. In this case, they are trying to do it at our expense, at the expense of the Russian Federation. I hope that we will build an appropriate dialogue, keeping in mind the interests of all parties in the global energy market," Putin said at a meeting on energy.