Europe Unable to Replace All of Russian Gas Supply With Other Sources - EU Energy Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2022) It is not possible for Europe to replace the entirety of its Russian gas supply with alternative sources, European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson said on Tuesday.

"We also know that it is impossible to replace 100% of Russian gas with alternative suppliers. That means that we also need other alternative, parallel actions," Simson said during an interview with the Atlantic Council.

The statement comes as a coalition of countries led by the United States and Europe seek to diminish Russia's revenue from energy exports, including by imposing a $60, adjustable price cap on Russian oil.

Europe began moving away from Russia as a supplier of energy following the beginning of its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24.

Projects to connect the continent to new sources of energy include a turn to the United States as a supplier of fuel and plans by Slovenia to build a pipeline to Hungary for Algerian gas. However, Hungary still receives some 85% of its gas from Russia.

Earlier this month, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said he would seek an exemption from EU sanctions on Russian gas and atomic energy.