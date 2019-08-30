UrduPoint.com
Europe Unlikely To Abandon Soyuz Once US Revives Space Shuttles - German Space Center

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 02:21 PM

European countries are unlikely to completely stop using Russian Soyuz spacecraft for manned flights since options for transportation to outer space should be diversified, Prof. Dr. Hansjoerg Dittus, the German Aerospace Center's (DLR) executive board member for space research and technology, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) European countries are unlikely to completely stop using Russian Soyuz spacecraft for manned flights since options for transportation to outer space should be diversified, Prof. Dr. Hansjoerg Dittus, the German Aerospace Center's (DLR) executive board member for space research and technology, told Sputnik.

European astronauts currently travel to the International Space Station (ISS) on Soyuz spacecraft under US quotas, taking the place of US astronauts in accordance with an agreement between the European Space Agency (ESA) and NASA.� The European astronauts will switch to flying on the US spacecraft in the coming years as the United States is set to resume use of own space shuttles. However, ESA may go back to flying on Soyuz if a good barter deal is reached with Russia as well, as the space agency's director general, Jan Woerner, has told Sputnik.

"If ... [capabilities] would exist in the future that NASA will fly again their own spacecraft, then the first choice would be to fly with them as well. Nevertheless, it's not the case so far. Presently, we are still based, whatever we do in space, on the transport capabilities here in Russia, and I cannot imagine that this will be given up completely in the future.

We always need alternatives; we always need backups in case things cannot work," Dittus said.

The global community will only benefit from the existence of two systems of manned spaceflights if the United States succeeds in reviving its space shuttle program, the executive noted.

"When we had this accident with Soyuz last year, it was an open question [of] when we can bring down our astronauts. So they had to stay longer in orbit. And if this can be avoided, you always need two independent systems, so I would say it's an enrichment of the capabilities if Americans fly to space with astronauts again in the next years," Dittus added.

NASA has paid Russia for seats on Soyuz spacecraft since the US Space Shuttle was retired in 2011. In 2014, NASA gave contracts to Boeing and Space X, in total worth $6.8 billion, to develop crew transportation systems and carry out a number of missions to the orbiting laboratory under its Commercial Crew Program. However, both space shuttles have yet to be certified as safe for human spaceflight. Initially, the US contractors were set to obtain certification in 2017, but now neither is expected to be ready until late 2019 at the earliest.

