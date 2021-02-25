UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Europe Urges All Sides In Armenia To Exercise Restraint - Spokesman

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 11:06 PM

Europe Urges All Sides in Armenia to Exercise Restraint - Spokesman

The European Union is currently monitoring the situation in Armenia and calls on all sides to show restraint, European Commission spokesperson Peter Stano said on Thursday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) The European Union is currently monitoring the situation in Armenia and calls on all sides to show restraint, European Commission spokesperson Peter Stano said on Thursday.

On Thursday, the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. The prime minister declared it an attempted coup and dismissed the Chief of General Staff, Onik Gasparyan, from his post.

"Political differences must be resolved peacefully and in strict adherence to the principles and processes of parliamentary democracy. In line with the Armenian Constitution, the armed forces 'shall maintain neutrality in political matters and shall be under civilian control,'" the official EU statement regarding the situation said.

The EU has also stressed the need for maintaining the democratic and constitutional order as "the only way Armenia can effectively tackle the challenges it is confronted with."

Earlier in the day, supporters and opponents of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan rallied in the capital Yerevan. The opposition, demanding his resignation, gathered in front of the parliament building and barricaded the streets next to it. Protesters announced that the demonstrations would be indefinite.

In response, Pashinyan led a demonstration through the city to rally support for his government, condemning the actions of the opposition as an attempted military coup. Later, the Armenian prime minister ended his rally and urged all political forces to enter into consultations.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Democracy European Union Yerevan Armenia Post All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Armenia Prime Minister Pashinyan: from protest her ..

13 minutes ago

FATF appreciates Pakistan's progress on entire Act ..

3 minutes ago

High Commission in Ottawa, Consulates hold E-Katch ..

13 minutes ago

EU Extends Sanctions Against Belarus by One Year, ..

3 minutes ago

Estonian Opposition Says President's Criticism of ..

3 minutes ago

UAE Supports Biden's Bet on Diplomacy in Dealing w ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.