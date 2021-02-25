Europe Urges All Sides in Armenia to Exercise Restraint - Spokesman

The European Union is currently monitoring the situation in Armenia and calls on all sides to show restraint, European Commission spokesperson Peter Stano said on Thursday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) The European Union is currently monitoring the situation in Armenia and calls on all sides to show restraint, European Commission spokesperson Peter Stano said on Thursday.

On Thursday, the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. The prime minister declared it an attempted coup and dismissed the Chief of General Staff, Onik Gasparyan, from his post.

"Political differences must be resolved peacefully and in strict adherence to the principles and processes of parliamentary democracy. In line with the Armenian Constitution, the armed forces 'shall maintain neutrality in political matters and shall be under civilian control,'" the official EU statement regarding the situation said.

The EU has also stressed the need for maintaining the democratic and constitutional order as "the only way Armenia can effectively tackle the challenges it is confronted with."

Earlier in the day, supporters and opponents of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan rallied in the capital Yerevan. The opposition, demanding his resignation, gathered in front of the parliament building and barricaded the streets next to it. Protesters announced that the demonstrations would be indefinite.

In response, Pashinyan led a demonstration through the city to rally support for his government, condemning the actions of the opposition as an attempted military coup. Later, the Armenian prime minister ended his rally and urged all political forces to enter into consultations.