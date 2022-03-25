UrduPoint.com

Europe, US, Canada Condemn Taliban's Decision To Delay School Attendance For Girls

Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Foreign ministers of the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Italy, Norway, the United States of America, and the High Representative of the European Union on Friday have jointly condemned the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) for its decision not to reopen secondary and high schools for Afghan girls

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) Foreign ministers of the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Italy, Norway, the United States of America, and the High Representative of the European Union on Friday have jointly condemned the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) for its decision not to reopen secondary and high schools for Afghan girls.

"We are united in our condemnation of the Taliban's decision on March 23 to deny so many Afghan girls the opportunity to finally go back to school," they said in a statement, stressing that such action contradicted pledges made by the fundamentalist regime to the Afghan people and the international community after regaining power in August.

On Wednesday, the ministry of education of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan announced that girls only up to grade 6th are allowed to attend classes while the others have to wait until further notice.

The joint statement issued by the Western countries called on the Taliban to reverse their decision, warning that it will have an "inevitable impact" on the government's prospects of gaining political support and legitimacy either at home or abroad.

