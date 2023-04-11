Europe Will Have 'Ample' Energy Storage for Next Winter - US Energy Ambassador

The European Union will maintain ample energy storage for the coming winter despite supply reforms linked to the conflict in Ukraine, Assistant US Secretary of State for Energy Resources Geoffrey Pyatt said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) The European Union will maintain ample energy storage for the coming winter despite supply reforms linked to the conflict in Ukraine, Assistant US Secretary of State for Energy Resources Geoffrey Pyatt said on Tuesday.

"With the energy system as it stands now, the European Union will enter the winter of 2023-2024 with ample energy storage," Pyatt said during a press briefing.

The statement comes following Pyatt's return from the Tenth EU-US Energy Council meeting in Brussels.

Liquid natural gas will remain an important transition fuel as the continent continues to pursue a transition to green energy, Pyatt said.

Russia will not be viewed as a reliable supplier of energy to the continent following its alleged "weaponization" of energy as part of the conflict in Ukraine, Pyatt said. Europe welcomes Ukraine's return to being an energy exporter to the continent, Pyatt added.