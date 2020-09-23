UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Europe Will Not Compromise With US Over Iran Sanctions - Macron

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 46 seconds ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 12:40 AM

Europe Will Not Compromise With US Over Iran Sanctions - Macron

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) European participants of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will not accept US policy of sanctioning Iran, French President Emmanuel Macron said at the United Nations General Assembly meeting on Tuesday.

"We will not compromise on the activation of a mechanism that the United States is not in a position to activate on its own after leaving the agreement," Macron said in a video message. "That would be to undermine the Security Council and the integrity of its decisions and would further exacerbate tensions in the region."

The French leader called on the international community to build a framework for useful action and fulfill the agreement.

Macron noted that the "maximum pressure" policy did not reach the goal to end Iran's destabilizing activity.

In 2015, Iran signed the JCPOA with Russia, China, France, Germany, the European Union, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

It required that Iran scale back its nuclear program and severely downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including lifting the arms embargo five years after the deal's adoption. In 2018, the United States abandoned its conciliatory stance on Iran, withdrawing from the JCPOA and implementing hard-line policies against Tehran.

Earlier this year, the US tried to campaign for the restoration of international sanctions on Iran, specifically, an extension to the arms embargo, but all of its draft resolutions ended up being rejected.

On Monday, US administration announced new sanctions against Iran. Washington's envoy Eliot Abrams said the United States will expand sanctions against Tehran until the country is ready to come back to the negotiating table.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Exchange Iran Russia China Washington Nuclear France European Union Germany Tehran United Kingdom United States 2015 2018 All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Afghanistan's Abdullah Says Most Released Taliban ..

18 minutes ago

Govt wants all convicts, absconders return to Paki ..

18 minutes ago

Saracens chief tells players to 'relish the big st ..

18 minutes ago

Russian President Will Be Able to Dismiss Any Memb ..

18 minutes ago

Lahore Board declares Inter result with pass perce ..

18 minutes ago

UNGA president calls for renewing 'collective comm ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.