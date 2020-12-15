UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Europe Working To Showcase Prototype Reusable Rocket First Stage In-Flight In 2023 - ESA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 21 seconds ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 08:46 PM

Europe Working to Showcase Prototype Reusable Rocket First Stage In-Flight in 2023 - ESA

Europe's prototype reusable rocket stage is on course to have its first in-flight demonstration in 2023, the European Space Agency (ESA) said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) Europe's prototype reusable rocket stage is on course to have its first in-flight demonstration in 2023, the European Space Agency (ESA) said Tuesday.

"ESA is taking the first steps towards the in-flight demonstration of a prototype reusable rocket first stage called Themis from 2023," the space agency said in a press release.

ArianeGroup is developing Europe's own reusable engine, Prometheus. It is expected to be used on Themis and next version of Ariane launch system. The engine tests are expected in 2021.

Suborbital flights are scheduled to launch from the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana.

Related Topics

Europe Kourou From

Recent Stories

61 candidates submits nomination papers for electi ..

20 seconds ago

Prime Minister due in Peshawar on Wednesday to ina ..

24 seconds ago

CPO pay visit to Saddar Wah Police Station to see ..

25 seconds ago

Chief Minister sought report regarding issues of R ..

31 seconds ago

Nordic Council Wants Region to Have Single Time Zo ..

14 minutes ago

Only 192 Out of Over 210,000 Russian Non-Profits D ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.