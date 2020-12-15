Europe Working to Showcase Prototype Reusable Rocket First Stage In-Flight in 2023 - ESA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Europe's prototype reusable rocket stage is on course to have its first in-flight demonstration in 2023, the European Space Agency (ESA) said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) Europe's prototype reusable rocket stage is on course to have its first in-flight demonstration in 2023, the European Space Agency (ESA) said Tuesday.

"ESA is taking the first steps towards the in-flight demonstration of a prototype reusable rocket first stage called Themis from 2023," the space agency said in a press release.

ArianeGroup is developing Europe's own reusable engine, Prometheus. It is expected to be used on Themis and next version of Ariane launch system. The engine tests are expected in 2021.

Suborbital flights are scheduled to launch from the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana.