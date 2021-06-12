UrduPoint.com
Europe Would Like To See 'More Stable' Behavior From Russia - European Council Head

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 12:22 AM

The European Union wishes that Russia's actions were more stable and predictable, while the transatlantic cooperation between Europe and the United States toward Russia will help to defend common interests and values, Charles Michel, the European Council president, said on Friday

"We will have a deep discussion with our partners, with the United States. We will hold a joint summit with European Commission Head Ursula von der Leyen and US President Joe Biden before Biden meets with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin. This demonstrates our coordination. The more transatlantic coordination is, the more influence will be made on the protection of our interests, our values and to try impact Russia's behavior that we would like to see more stable and predictable," Michel said as broadcast by Belgian tv channel LN24.

The president added that the EU "is not afraid of Russia" and demonstrates its decisiveness in the relations with Moscow, condemning its "illegal, subversive and provocative actions."

Putin and Biden will hold a meeting in Geneva on June 16. Brussels will host the meeting of NATO countries and the EU-US summit on June 14 and June 15, respectively.

