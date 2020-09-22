UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Affairs Ministers Discuss Brexit, Healthcare Amid COVID-19 In Brussels

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 05:20 PM

European Affairs Ministers Discuss Brexit, Healthcare Amid COVID-19 in Brussels

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) The Ministers for European Affairs of the EU have met in Brussels to discuss joint efforts in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and express support to the common interests of all 27 members of the bloc over Brexit, French Minister for European Affairs Clement Beaune said on Tuesday.

"1st "General Affairs" Council, with two key objectives: strongly support our [EU chief Brexit] negotiator @MichelBarnier and our interests on Brexit, harmonizing our health criteria in the face of #Covid_19," Beaune wrote on Twitter.

The EU-UK talks on the post-Brexit deal have seen a deadlock after London announced it seeks to override some parts of the withdrawal agreement with Brussels, including the controversial Internal Market Bill that would allow the UK to roll back some of the commitments on state aid and customs checks on goods entering Northern Ireland.

The United Kingdom left the EU bloc in January with the keeping of the trade terms of the latter. They will be replaced by the World Trade Organization's rules for both parties in 2021 if no deal is reached until December 31, when the so-called transition period expires. The new rules will include customs tariffs and full border checks for UK goods entering the European area.

As for the COVID-19 epidemic, in March, the EU nations closed borders with each other to prevent the spread of the coronavirus within the Schengen area. It led to the collapse of travel traffic and deepened the economic crisis caused by the pandemic.

Meanwhile, France is among other EU countries dealing with the sharp resurgence in COVID-19 cases and fearing the second wave of the virus. Others include Spain, Poland and the Netherlands.

Related Topics

World Twitter France Traffic Brussels London Ireland Spain United Kingdom Poland Netherlands Brexit January March December Border Market All Agreement Coronavirus

Recent Stories

All players of Second XI teams of six Crickets Ass ..

17 minutes ago

Public urged to cooperate with health teams to mak ..

2 minutes ago

Luis Suarez suspected of cheating on Italian exam

2 minutes ago

ICCBS receives Rs3.9 m donations from KU Alumni Ho ..

2 minutes ago

Low tax recovery irks commissioner, orders fresh s ..

2 minutes ago

ERC teams distribute 25 tonnes of food aid in Yeme ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.