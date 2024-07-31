European airport traffic returns to pre-Covid levels

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Passenger traffic at European airports returned to pre-Covid levels in the first half of the year as the sector finally "turned the corner" on the pandemic crisis, the main industry association said on Wednesday.

But the trade body warned that the recovery was uneven, with almost half of Europe's airports still below pre-pandemic levels.

Overall, passenger traffic rose nine percent in the first six months of 2024 compared to the same period last year, according to Airports Council International Europe.

Volume was nine percent higher than in the same period last year, lifting it to 0.4 percent above the first half of 2019, the year before the coronavirus outbreak that paralysed economies and the aviation industry.

"As overall passenger traffic finally made it above 2019 levels over a full six-month period, our industry has now turned the corner on the pandemic," said ACI Europe director general Olivier Jankovec said.