Open Menu

European Airport Traffic Returns To Pre-Covid Levels

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 31, 2024 | 03:10 PM

European airport traffic returns to pre-Covid levels

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Passenger traffic at European airports returned to pre-Covid levels in the first half of the year as the sector finally "turned the corner" on the pandemic crisis, the main industry association said on Wednesday.

But the trade body warned that the recovery was uneven, with almost half of Europe's airports still below pre-pandemic levels.

Overall, passenger traffic rose nine percent in the first six months of 2024 compared to the same period last year, according to Airports Council International Europe.

Volume was nine percent higher than in the same period last year, lifting it to 0.4 percent above the first half of 2019, the year before the coronavirus outbreak that paralysed economies and the aviation industry.

"As overall passenger traffic finally made it above 2019 levels over a full six-month period, our industry has now turned the corner on the pandemic," said ACI Europe director general Olivier Jankovec said.

Related Topics

Europe Traffic Same 2019 Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 August 2024

12 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 August 2024

45 minutes ago
 Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

10 hours ago
 IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

10 hours ago
 Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for n ..

Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend

10 hours ago
 Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

10 hours ago
One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic ..

One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study

10 hours ago
 Provinces agree to continue consultation for addre ..

Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution

10 hours ago
 Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary deten ..

Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..

10 hours ago
 Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

10 hours ago
 Govt committed to export led growth through compre ..

Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal

10 hours ago
 Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

10 hours ago

More Stories From World