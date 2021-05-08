European Allies Ask US to Delay Pullout From Afghanistan - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2021) The United States allies in Europe have asked Washington to slow down its withdrawal from Afghanistan, claiming that they need more time to make the exit safe, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Turkey has said earlier that it may depart from Afghanistan and bring home the Turkish forces that protect the airport in Kabul.

Without the Kabul airport being secured, several countries have questioned whether they ought to keep open their embassies in Afghanistan.