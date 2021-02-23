UrduPoint.com
European Allies Await Iran Response After Invitation To New Nuclear Talks - White House

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 12:10 AM

European Allies Await Iran Response After Invitation to New Nuclear Talks - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2021) The Europeans are awaiting an answer from Iran after they invited the country to participate in new nuclear-related talks, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said in a press briefing on Monday.

"Where it really stands right now is the Europeans issued the invitation and they are waiting for a response from the Iranians," Psaki said.

More Stories From World

