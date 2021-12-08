UrduPoint.com

European Allies Briefed On Biden-Putin Call, Underscore Ukraine Support - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 02:30 AM

European Allies Briefed on Biden-Putin Call, Underscore Ukraine Support - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) European allies have been briefed by US President Joe Biden on his call with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Tuesday and underscored their support for Ukraine's sovereignty, the White House said in a readout of the call.

"President Biden briefed leaders on his call with President Putin, in which he discussed the serious consequences of Russian military action in Ukraine and the need to de-escalate and return to diplomacy. The leaders underscored their support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the need for Russia to reduce tensions and engage in diplomacy," the White House said.

The parties agreed to stay in close touch, including in consultation with NATO allies and EU partners, the White House added.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia White House Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed receives Uzbekistan&#039;s Deput ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives Uzbekistan&#039;s Deputy PM

2 hours ago
 Saudi media delegation visits WAM

Saudi media delegation visits WAM

3 hours ago
 Dubai Government Excellence Programme announces th ..

Dubai Government Excellence Programme announces the establishment of the Global ..

3 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates new dialysis centr ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates new dialysis centre in Al Twar

3 hours ago
 New working week system a boost to labour market, ..

New working week system a boost to labour market, says Abdulrahman Al Awar

3 hours ago
 17 held with contraband

17 held with contraband

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.