European Allies Briefed on Biden-Putin Call, Underscore Ukraine Support - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) European allies have been briefed by US President Joe Biden on his call with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Tuesday and underscored their support for Ukraine's sovereignty, the White House said in a readout of the call.

"President Biden briefed leaders on his call with President Putin, in which he discussed the serious consequences of Russian military action in Ukraine and the need to de-escalate and return to diplomacy. The leaders underscored their support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the need for Russia to reduce tensions and engage in diplomacy," the White House said.

The parties agreed to stay in close touch, including in consultation with NATO allies and EU partners, the White House added.