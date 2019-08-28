UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Allies Condemn Recent N. Korea Launches, Urge Re-Engagement With US - Statement

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 12:30 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) The United Kingdom, French and German missions to the United Nations said in a joint statement on Tuesday that they condemn the most recent test missile launches by North Korea and urged Pyongyang to re-engage in denuclearization talks with the United States.

"We reiterate our condemnation of such repeated provocative launches, which are violations of UN Security Council resolutions," the statement said. "We urge North Korea to engage in meaningful negotiations with the United States as agreed between President [Donald] Trump and Kim Jong Un on 30 June."

The allies emphasized that efforts by North Korea to re-engage in diplomatic talks leading to denuclearization will guarantee security and stability in the region.

At present, however, international sanctions must remain in place until North Korea dismantles its nuclear and ballistic missile programs, the statement added.

At the request of the three countries, the UN Security Council held a meeting earlier on Tuesday to discuss North Korea's latest missile launches. Regular consultations on the matter are scheduled for Thursday.

On Saturday, North Korea conducted two launches of presumably short-range ballistic missiles in the direction of the Sea of Japan. These were first launches after the United States and South Korean completed their joint exercises from August 5-20. The drills drew sharp criticism from North Korea.

US President Donald Trump has said Kim promised him to halt launching missiles after the completion of the US-South Korean training exercises.

