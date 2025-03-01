European Allies Rally Behind Ukraine After White House Row
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2025
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) Ukraine's European allies, set to gather in London on Sunday, rallied behind President Volodymyr Zelensky after Donald Trump threw him out of the White House and accused him of not being "ready" for peace with Russia.
Stunned by Friday's altercation in the Oval Office, which saw Zelensky depart the White House without signing an expected mineral deal, most European leaders rushed to his defense.
"You are not alone," Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, fresh off his own visit to the White House, said he had spoken to both Trump and Zelensky following the clash and vowed "unwavering support" for Kyiv.
Representatives from more than a dozen European countries will convene in London for a summit Sunday, which according to Downing Street will focus on shoring up support for "securing a just and enduring peace" in Ukraine.
The gathering will also address the need for Europe to increase defence cooperation amid fears over whether the United States will continue to support NATO.
French President Emmanuel Macron has said he is ready to "open the discussion" on a possible future European nuclear deterrent, following a request from Germany's next leader Friedrich Merz.
Merz has stressed the need for the continent to move quickly to "achieve independence" from the United States on defence matters.
Trump has spoken dismissively of the transatlantic alliance and stunned many in Europe when he reached out to Russian President Vladimir Putin to seek a deal on Ukraine, which Moscow invaded three years ago.
