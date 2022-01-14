European Allies Yet to Agree on Russia Sanctions Pushed by US - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) The United States is concerned that European partners and allies have yet to agree on the exact sanctions to be jointly implemented should Russia launch an invasion of Ukraine, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the discussions.

The US and European nations have been working for several months on a sanctions package to be implemented should Russia advance on Ukraine, but American officials are worried about the slow pace of progress and are putting pressure on the allies, the sources said.

European officials acknowledged during NATO meetings that they are poorly prepared to respond to Russia's alleged hybrid attacks and wanted to know what the US triggers for action were, one person said.

US officials have warned Russia of severe consequences should they choose to advance on Ukraine and not de-escalate tensions, including economic sanctions on Russian financial institutions and export controls on key industries.

US, NATO and Russian officials have been engaged in a series of meetings this week to discuss bilateral issues and European security, with a focus on risk reduction and arms control. Moscow published its security suggestions for NATO and the US in late 2021 as tensions flared high around Ukraine. It requested, in particular, guarantees that the alliance would not expand eastward. The US insists it will not allow anyone to slam NATO's open door policy shut.